The No. 1 ranked homebuilder in the Fortune 500 has acquired Meridian luxury homebuilder Coleman Homes in a cash purchase for an undisclosed amount, according to a news release. Toll Brothers Inc. announced the acquisition Nov. 7. Toll Brothers acquired “substantially all of the assets and operations” of Coleman Real Estate Holdings LLC, commonly known as Coleman ...