Boise State opens new Alumni and Friends Center

Boise State University opened its new Alumni and Friends Center as part of the university’s homecoming celebration Oct. 15 after the homecoming parade.

The new 44,000-square-foot center, located directly across from Albertsons Stadium at 1173 University Drive, was privately funded. Speakers at the celebration included Boise State President Bob Kustra, Vice President for University Advancement Laura C. Simic, Ada County Commissioner Jim Tibbs, who issued a Boise State University Alumni Day Proclamation, and lead donor Allen Dykman.