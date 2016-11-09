Camas County home prices return to normal after a year of foreclosure sales

Camas County saw home prices increase 187 percent through September to a median price of $103,000, but a Fairfield realtor said the numbers were skewed last year because of a spate of foreclosure sales.

Camas sold only 13 homes in 2015, but seven were foreclosure sales. The median price of all the homes was only $46,000, according to statistics provided by Strickland Real Estate in Fairfield.

“We’ve gotten rid of most of the foreclosures now,” said Fred Marolf, a Strickland agent. “That’s the reason for the difference in price (from 2015 to 2016).”

The one Camas County home that sold in September was priced at $102,000, a 229 percent increase over the one home sold in September 2015 for $31,000, according to Intermountain Multiple Listing Service statistics.

Marolf said the $100,000 threshold sounds reasonable as a median price for Camas County.