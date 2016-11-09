Quantcast
By: Benton Alexander Smith November 9, 2016 0

The city of Emmett and Gem County have created a new economic development position in a bid to stymie the flow of commuters who take jobs in Canyon and Ada counties. Several economic development organizations have sprouted up in Gem County since Boise Cascade closed its lumber and plywood facility in Emmett in 2001, prompting about ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

