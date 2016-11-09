ISU business strategy team sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union

Students in the Master of Business Administration and Master of Accountancy programs at Idaho State University’s College of Business will be able to compete in the International Collegiate Business Strategy Competition for the next three years thanks to a donation from Idaho Central Credit Union.

The Chubbuck-based business will serve as the title sponsor, providing $8,000 per year for the next three years. The contribution will cover the costs of registering for the program, as well as student transportation to California and lodging. ICBSC is a yearly competition hosted by Long Beach State that features undergraduate and graduate student teams from four continents.

The ICBSC, now in its 52nd year, is among the most intense and comprehensive strategy competitions in existence. During the competition, which runs from January to April, teams of students from various schools compete in a computerized simulation in which they make decisions ranging from production and operations to finance and marketing. Team members take on executive roles and participate in the competition as though they were running a business.