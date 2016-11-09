Quantcast
Jeff Kronenberg delivers food safety lessons in Kyrgyzstan

By: IBR Staff November 9, 2016 0

Jeff Kronenberg (middle) with the president (left) and director of the Eletsut LTD milk processing factory in Bishkek. Photo courtesy of TechHelp.

Food Safety Specialist Jeff Kronenberg of TechHelp and the University of Idaho is working in Kyrgyzstan in conjunction with the U.S. Agency for International Development and BT Innovations in Bishkek.

Kronenberg is providing on-site technical assistance for two small dairy processing companies and a 2.5 day food safety and regulation workshop. The project runs between Oct. 31 and Nov. 11. The two companies make yogurt, dried skim milk, ayran (a cold yogurt beverage), butter, cream and fluid milk. Kyrgyzstan is also famous for fermented mares milk.

