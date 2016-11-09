Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



It has been said that you can identify a person’s priorities by taking a close look at their calendar and their checkbook. We find this to be true with individuals and businesses in the construction industry as well. We all spend time and money on those things that are important to us. If our priorities ...