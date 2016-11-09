Shauna Corry named interim dean at University of Idaho

Shauna Corry has been appointed interim dean for the College of Art and Architecture at the University of Idaho, effective immediately.

Corry is an associate professor and the program head of the college’s interior design program. She has been serving the College of Art and Architecture in the capacity of interim associate dean since January of this year. Shauna holds an interdisciplinary doctoral degree with an environmental and behavioral emphasis, a master’s degree with an emphasis in interior design from Washington State University and a bachelor’s degree with a housing and interiors emphasis from Utah State University.