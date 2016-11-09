Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



If you have 110,000 to 600,000 square feet of vacant office space in Ada County to lease or sell, or even a desire to build, the state of Idaho is looking for you. The state Department of Administration issued a request for proposals Oct. 21 for at least 110,000 square feet of office space as a ...