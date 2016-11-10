Quantcast
Chris Bosley is new city engineer in Coeur d’Alene

By: IBR Staff November 10, 2016 0

chris-bosleyChris Bosley has been hired to serve as the city engineer and lead project manager for the city of Coeur d’Alene. The position is part of the newly combined Streets & Engineering Department, managed by Director Tim Martin.

Bosley has nearly two decades of engineering experience, with work in geotechnical and transportation. A former employee of Welch‐Comer Engineers, he has worked on numerous city projects, including the recent Four Corners Master Plan improvements at Memorial Field, the Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive Master Plan and the City’s Education Corridor.

