Community Council of Idaho 45th anniversary gala

The Community Council of Idaho’s 45th Anniversary Gala on Oct. 21 at the Nampa Civic Center was attended by more than 400 guests, including representatives from the Mexican Consulate of Boise, the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Mountain Home Mayor Rich Sykes, Nampa City Councilman Paul Raymond, the honorable Judge Sergio Gutierrez, and Brian Raybon representing Senator Crapo.

Honorees included Jesse Berain, Lifetime Achievement; Hortencia Lopez and Roseanne Sanchez, 25-year Longevity Award and Patricia Fierro, 30-year Longevity Award. Speakers were Dylan Wormsbaker; Cid Wilson, CEO of the Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility and Arturo Rodriguez, president of United Farmworkers. Event sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, AARP, MAFO, UMOS, Mountain West Bank, Idaho AFL-CIO, Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, Salazar Law, Washington Trust Bank, Jalapeños Bar & Grill.