Kristi Clukey, M.D. has joined Primary Health Medical Group and is now seeing new patients by appointment at the State Street clinic.

Clukey is a graduate of Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is board certified in Family Medicine. She specializes in wellness, health education and comprehensive care for all ages. Prior to joining Primary Health, Dr. Clukey practiced at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Kuna and Eagle.