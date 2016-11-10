Quantcast
Strong construction job gains seen across most of Idaho (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 10, 2016 0

Idaho's construction job gains in September put four of its five cities in the top 52 nationally, according to the Associated General Contractors of America. Boise ranks No. 1 in the nation among the 358 metropolitan areas with a 24 percent gain in construction jobs from September 2015 to September, reaching 23,100 jobs across the Treasure ...

