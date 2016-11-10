Wes Hamilton joins Boise Centre as executive chef

Wes Hamilton has joined Boise Centre as executive chef after a successful career with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. He will lead the culinary operations for the convention and event center.

Hamilton arrived at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort after leading the kitchens at two of Jackson Hole’s finest restaurants, Jenny Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park and The Westbank Grill at the Four Seasons Resort in Jackson Hole. He also helped direct the culinary operations at the Cloister Resort located at Sea Island Georgia and the 4UR Ranch in Creede, Colo.

Hamilton strives to use local, sustainable and fresh ingredients and buy from local sellers.