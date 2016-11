On Oct. 17, the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department swore in nine new firefighters. For the next eight weeks, the probationary firefighters will receive basic city of Coeur d’Alene firefighter training before beginning their shift assignments, supplementing the department’s staffing levels for the opening of Station 4 (Hanley/Atlas) in mid-December.

