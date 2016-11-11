Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group adds four realtors

Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group has added three new realtors to its Eagle office and one to its Meridian office.

Holly Terpstra has held a real estate license since 2004 and has been a top producer in Canyon County. She specializes in new construction.

Kyle Tilton is a new licensee whose previous experience includes six years as a paralegal in a real estate law firm. He will focus on new construction, resale properties and land.

Mark Johns specializes in residential listings and sales. A former business owner, he has a background in customer service and residential construction.

John Yancey has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Meridian office. He has lived in Idaho for more than 20 years, working in health and human service leadership positions. He will focus on residential resale properties, new construction and impeded buyers.