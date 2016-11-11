Erik Borgen is Northwest regional director for WestWater Research

Erik Borgen has joined WestWater Research, a Boise provider of water marketing, water asset valuation, and transaction services, as Northwest regional director.



Borgen has more than 10 years of experience working with water rights, water transactions and hydrology on projects throughout the western US, most recently with Ecosystem Economics. He has led efforts in strategic planning, valuation and due diligence for water rights acquisition and mitigation banking programs throughout the Northwest. His work for impact investors, non-profit organizations, and government clients has focused on understanding the reliability of water rights and modeling the hydrological impact of administrative changes to those water rights.



Borgen holds a JD from Willamette University College of Law, an MBA from Willamette’s Atkinson Graduate School of Management, and a BA from Dartmouth College in geography.

