The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs began Hispanic Heritage Month in Idaho Sept. 15 to reflect on Idahoans whose ancestors came from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Idaho’s Hispanic population is the state’s largest ethnic group.

The ceremony began with a song from Omar Arreola, winner of the reality show El Rey del Mariachi (The King of Mariachi). Community and media awards were presented to University of Idaho President Chuck Staben, Amigo del Año; Jamie Delavan of Idaho Health & Welfare Amiga del Año; Irma Morin of the Community Council of Idaho, Martha A. Torrez Humanitarian Award and Choreographer Norma Pintar, Zerelda Quintana Mujer del Año Award.

