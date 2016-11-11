Nampa Civic Center renames auditorium, honors five with excellence in art awards

More than 300 people gathered Nov. 5 at the Nampa Civic Center to honor the John Brandt family and recognized five people with special awards for their efforts in the arts community.

The Civic Center unveiled a new name for the auditorium (originally named the Brandt Auditorium): The John Brandt Performing Arts Theater. “We wanted to rename the auditorium to celebrate the kind of entertainment we most often see at the theater here in Nampa,” Nampa Civic Center Director John Cantlon said.

Nampa Mayor Bob Henry honored five standouts in the first of annual Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts. Awards were presented in Performing Arts: Sean Rogers, pianist and organist, who plays both locally and nationally; Folk and Traditional Arts: Roberta Pearce for her work with the Junior Jammers and the promotion of Idaho folk lore and songs for all ages; Support of the Fine Arts: Artist Eva Johnston, for the many murals she’s painted, including the one at the Nampa Civic Center; Support of Arts Education: Jackie Collins of Nampa Arts Charter for her leadership in the development of arts within the Nampa Arts Charter Schools; Arts Administration or Management: Glynis Calhoun with Columbia High School’s Spotlight Theater, for integrating arts into public education.

The annual award winners will be selected by Mayor Henry and the Nampa Arts and Humanities Council Board of Directors. Nominations will be accepted from July 1 to July 31 each year. For more information, email the Nampa Civic Center at 208-468-5500 or send an email to: civiccenter@cityofnampa.us.