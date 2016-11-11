Quantcast
Report: Twin Falls is a top choice for U.S. food processors (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith November 11, 2016 0

New federal regulations and high water prices in California are creating a volatile market for food processors, and many are looking at southern Idaho as a place to move. The Boyd Company, a New Jersey location consultant, recently released a study of the best North American locations for food processors because it was hearing from clients ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

