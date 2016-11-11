Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Maverik has leased the corner lot at 10577 Fairview Ave. in Boise. Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Scott Hurt of CSH Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Pivot North Architecture leased 3,000 square feet at 1101 Grove St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Dean Pape of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction. An ...