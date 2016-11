Bishop Peter Christensen joined St. Paul’s Catholic Church parishioners in Nampa Oct. 9 to break ground and celebrate the beginning of the next phase of an event center and school. The new church on Roosevelt Avenue opened in 2013. When the event center is complete, the parish will build church offices and a new school/education center.

The sale of the old church at Eighth Street and 16th Avenue is expected when the event center is complete.