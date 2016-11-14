Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise siblings launch new social media site (access required)

Boise siblings launch new social media site (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith November 14, 2016 0

Cole Smith had never been able to use social media accounts quite the way he wanted. Apps like Facebook and Twitter allowed him to follow topics and people he wanted, but mixed all of his interests into one news feed where it felt too clumsy to navigate. Sites like Redditt allowed him to navigate specific topics, ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo