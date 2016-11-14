Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Cole Smith had never been able to use social media accounts quite the way he wanted. Apps like Facebook and Twitter allowed him to follow topics and people he wanted, but mixed all of his interests into one news feed where it felt too clumsy to navigate. Sites like Redditt allowed him to navigate specific topics, ...