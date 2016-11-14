Christine Wilcox promoted at Albertsons

Christine Wilcox has been promoted to vice president, communications and public affairs at Albertsons Companies.

Wilcox is filling a vacancy created when Brian Dowling retired from the company earlier this year.

Wilcox is an 18-year veteran of Albertsons, and for the last ten years has served in both internal communications and public relations roles for the company. She will lead a newly integrated internal and external communications team and will drive the company’s communications strategy around its growth, trajectory, innovative practices and community involvement.

Wilcox graduated from Idaho State University with a BA in English literature. She joined Albertsons in 1998 as an editor, and accepted a role as Southwest Division communications and public affairs director with Albertson’s LLC in 2006. She was named vice president of communications and public affairs for Albertson’s LLC in 2013 after the acquisition of stores from SUPERVALU.

Albertsons Companies operates stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers in 35 states and the District of Columbia under 19 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.