Idaho Technology Council annual Hall of Fame gala
By: IBR Staff
November 14, 2016
5:00 am Mon, November 14, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are Micron’s Dee Mooney and INDEEDS winners Melissa Ferro of Syringa Middle School and Sonia Galaviz of Garfield Elementary. Photo Courtesy of 360 Immersive.
The Idaho Technology Council held its annual Hall of Fame gala Oct. 25 to honor outstanding innovators in technology, innovation and entrepreneurship worldwide.
Justin Wilkerson (left) accepted the Hall of Fame induction on behalf of Harry Morrison and the Harry W. Morrison Foundation from Von Hansen of AlertSense and Jay Larsen of the Idaho Technology Council. Photo Courtesy of 360 Immersive.
Pictured here (l-r) are Von Hansen, Hall of Fame inductee Faisal Shah of AppDetex and Jay Larsen. Photo Courtesy of 360 Immersive.