Jay Reeder promoted at Western Aircraft

Jay Reeder has been promoted to turboprop regional sales manager at Western Aircraft.

Reeder joined Western Aircraft in May 2015. He most recently served as the company’s turboprop sales account manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for maintaining and increasing the maintenance and service sales for King Air and Cessna aircraft product lines.

Prior to joining Western Aircraft, Reeder served as the material operations coordinator for EuroTec Vertical Flight solutions, and before that he was vice president of Reeder Flying Service. He holds a BA in liberal arts from Utah State University and is a licensed single engine aircraft pilot.