Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Treasure Valley SCORE hosts 7th annual small business conference

Treasure Valley SCORE hosts 7th annual small business conference

By: IBR Staff November 14, 2016 0

SCORE Mentors conducting one-on-one sessions for current and prospective small business owners. Photo courtesy of David Churchill, SCORE.

SCORE Mentors conducting one-on-one sessions for current and prospective small business owners. Photo courtesy of David Churchill.

Treasure Valley SCORE hosted its seventh annual Small Business Success Coaching & Workshop Conference Oct. 22 with the Boise State University College of Innovation and Design Venture College. 

The conference concluded with keynote speech from Happy Family co-founder and COO Jessica Rolph.

Treasure Valley SCORE offers a Business Fundamentals Workshop every month. For more information and to register for the next session, visit www.treasurevalley.score.org.

Erika Heeren teaching a workshop on e-commerce solutions for small business at the 7th Annual Small Business Success Conference. Photo courtesy of David Churchill.

Erika Heeren teaching a workshop on e-commerce solutions for small business. Photo courtesy of David Churchill.

Panel discussion (l-r) Zach Kyle, Ron Hughes, David McCown, Shane O'Hara and Erika Heeren. Photo courtesy of David Churchil.

Panel discussion (l-r) Zach Kyle, Ron Hughes, David McCown, Shane O’Hara and Erika Heeren. Photo courtesy of David Churchil.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo