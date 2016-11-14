Treasure Valley SCORE hosts 7th annual small business conference
November 14, 2016
SCORE Mentors conducting one-on-one sessions for current and prospective small business owners. Photo courtesy of David Churchill.
Treasure Valley SCORE hosted its seventh annual Small Business Success Coaching & Workshop Conference Oct. 22 with the Boise State University College of Innovation and Design Venture College.
The conference concluded with keynote speech from Happy Family co-founder and COO Jessica Rolph.
Treasure Valley SCORE offers a Business Fundamentals Workshop every month. For more information and to register for the next session, visit www.treasurevalley.score.org.
Erika Heeren teaching a workshop on e-commerce solutions for small business. Photo courtesy of David Churchill.
Panel discussion (l-r) Zach Kyle, Ron Hughes, David McCown, Shane O’Hara and Erika Heeren. Photo courtesy of David Churchil.