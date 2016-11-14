Quantcast
Home / Commentary / Union’s abusive tactics in business battle prove costly (access required)

By: Rich Meneghello November 14, 2016 0

For the first time in American labor law history, a jury found that a union defamed and disparaged an employer while waging a bitter organizing campaign, costing the union at least $5.3 million. The September jury award spells bad news for aggressive unions, and provides a blueprint for those employers wishing to hold unions accountable ...

About Rich Meneghello

