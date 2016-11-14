Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

For the first time in American labor law history, a jury found that a union defamed and disparaged an employer while waging a bitter organizing campaign, costing the union at least $5.3 million. The September jury award spells bad news for aggressive unions, and provides a blueprint for those employers wishing to hold unions accountable ...