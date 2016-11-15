Chris Humphrey joins Stoel Rives LLP

Chris Humphrey has joined Stoel Rives LLP’s real estate and construction practice group in the Boise office.



Prior to joining Stoel Rives, Humphrey was an associate at Greenberg Traurig LLP in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also worked for Greenberg Traurig LLP as a law clerk and a summer associate, beginning in 2013. In 2012, he served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Kristina Pickering of the Nevada Supreme Court. From 2004- 2011 Humphrey served in the United States Coast Guard in various capacities in Coos Bay, Ore. and Elizabeth City, N.C.

Humphrey received his JD, magna cum laude, from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and his BS, cum laude, in accounting from Linfield College. He is admitted to practice in Nevada and Oregon and plans to seek admission to the Idaho Bar.