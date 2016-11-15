Dyan Graybeal retires from In the Bag Promotions

Dyan Graybeal retired from In the Bag Promotions Oct. 31. She was first hired as a sales assistant with Bright Advertising in 2005, which was later purchased by In the Bag Promotions.

Graybeal spent the last eight years as an account executive and brand ambassador, working with major accounts in the Treasure Valley and beyond. Prior to her career in promotional marketing, Graybeal was the owner of the Talking Balloon for more than 19 years. She volunteers for several organizations including Optimist Football and St. Luke’s Kid for a Night.