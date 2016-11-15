Quantcast
Idaho Street Townhomes design scaled back to lower price

By: Teya Vitu November 15, 2016 0

Developer David Hale’s vision of $400,000 to $425,000 townhomes on the west side of downtown Boise has been scaled back to $329,900 homes for his Idaho Street Townhomes. Hale, owner of Hale Development, initially wanted to build a new “warehouse type” product with exposed lumber and 10-foot-high ceilings. Over the past year, he discovered the demand ...

