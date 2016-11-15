Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Developer David Hale’s vision of $400,000 to $425,000 townhomes on the west side of downtown Boise has been scaled back to $329,900 homes for his Idaho Street Townhomes. Hale, owner of Hale Development, initially wanted to build a new “warehouse type” product with exposed lumber and 10-foot-high ceilings. Over the past year, he discovered the demand ...