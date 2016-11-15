Realtor Laurie Sebestyen joins Ralston Group Properties

Realtor Laurie Sebestyen has joined Ralston Group Properties, an independent, Boise-owned residential and commercial real estate brokerage.

Born and raised in southern California, Sebestyen has lived overseas in Budapest, Napoli, London and Paris. Prior to entering the real estate industry, her early career included 19 years with United Airlines and serving on the executive team leading sales and marketing for a specialty aerospace manufacturer. She relocated to Boise in 2013, later receiving her real estate license and joining Windermere’s Richard B. Smith realty.