Dean Piotrowski joins Idaho Independent Bank

Dean Piotrowski has been appointed as vice president and senior commercial loan officer at Idaho Independent Bank’s Boise branch.

Piotrowski has 25 years of banking and finance experience. His background includes sales, business development, and community development programs.

Piotrowski graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Washington. In Longview, Wash., he served as board member of Longview Revolving Loan Fund, board member and secretary treasurer of Longview Public Development Association and he was a member of the Longview Rotary.