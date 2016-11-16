Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Dean Piotrowski joins Idaho Independent Bank

Dean Piotrowski joins Idaho Independent Bank

By: IBR Staff November 16, 2016 0

dean-a-piotrowskiDean Piotrowski has been appointed as vice president and senior commercial loan officer at Idaho Independent Bank’s Boise branch.

Piotrowski has 25 years of banking and finance experience. His background includes sales, business development, and community development programs.

Piotrowski graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Washington. In Longview, Wash., he served as board member of Longview Revolving Loan Fund, board member and secretary treasurer of Longview Public Development Association and he was a member of the Longview Rotary.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo