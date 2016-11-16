Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Lisa Cooper, founder of Figure 8 Investment Strategies, has built her staff of five almost entirely of immigrants and refugees. She believes their diverse experience and the resolve they have demonstrated in getting to Boise strengthen the company. “Together we represent five continents and speak 11 languages and believe me – it’s not me bringing that ...