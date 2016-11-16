Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Healthcare industry has grown 70 percent in Idaho since 2000 (access required)

Healthcare industry has grown 70 percent in Idaho since 2000 (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith November 16, 2016 0

Health care spending in Idaho has increased by about 70 percent since 2000, significantly outpacing the 10 percent growth rate of every other industry in the state. An aging population has caused healthcare jobs to balloon in the United States and in Idaho the last 15 years. The country will age even faster over the next ...

