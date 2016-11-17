Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / A wake-up call for tired office spaces (access required)

A wake-up call for tired office spaces (access required)

By: Beverly Corbell November 17, 2016 0

As projects to create creative office space continue to abound in Portland, interior design has branched out. Spaces increasingly have more fun amenities and ambiences more like a home than a workplace. The current market for interior office design “isn’t exactly anything goes,” GBD Architects principal Scott Brown said, but there is a distinct liberty that ...

About Beverly Corbell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo