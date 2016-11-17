April Neale hired to handle public relations for Interfaith Sanctuary

April Neale has been hired to manage public relations and media outreach for Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services, a Boise-based nonprofit. The Sanctuary provides overnight shelter for men, women and children, as well as supportive services that promote greater self-sufficiency, improved well-being and permanent housing acquisition.

Neale had served in the position as a volunteer since May. Before that, Neale served as a public relations consultant at Arlene Howard Public Relations in Brentwood, Calif. She is also the managing editor for the international entertainment and lifestyle website www.monstersandcritics.com based in Glasgow, Scotland.