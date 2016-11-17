Brett Wooden is new AmeriPride manager in Twin Falls

5Brett Wooden has been appointed new general manager at the Twin Falls branch of AmeriPride.

Wooden will have fiscal and operational oversight over the branch and affiliated service centers.

AmeriPride, based in Minnetonka, Minn., supplies linen and uniform rental services. Wooden has worked in the industry since 1995 and has been with the company since 2002, during which he served as general manager of the Little Rock, Ark., and Springfield, Mo., branches. He is moving to Idaho for the new role.