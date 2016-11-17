Quantcast
Coleman Homes looks to increase homebuilding with Toll Brothers backing (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 17, 2016 0

Meridian-based Coleman Homes expects to double its 2015 luxury home production numbers in the Treasure Valley in the coming year after its purchase by national home building powerhouse Toll Brothers. “We hope to grow to 400 homes next year or more,” Coleman Division President Thomas Coleman Jr. said. Coleman expects to finish 2016 with about 300 new ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

