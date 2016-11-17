Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Meridian-based Coleman Homes expects to double its 2015 luxury home production numbers in the Treasure Valley in the coming year after its purchase by national home building powerhouse Toll Brothers. “We hope to grow to 400 homes next year or more,” Coleman Division President Thomas Coleman Jr. said. Coleman expects to finish 2016 with about 300 new ...