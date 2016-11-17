Mark Dunn joins Veritas Advisors

Mark Dunn has joined Veritas Advisors LLP.

Dunn recently retired from a position with J.R. Simplot Company as vice president of government affairs. In this position, he was responsible for federal legislative, regulatory, and trade matters for the company as well as management of government affairs in 23 states.

Dunn was chairman of The Northwest Food Processors Association, chairman of the Frozen Food Institute, a baord member of the National Mining Association and chairman of The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry. He was appointed by President George W. Bush to two four-year terms on the advisory committee to the US Trade Representative where he acquired both policy expertise and international trade experience.

Veritas is a public policy, government and political affairs, issues management and general consulting firm.