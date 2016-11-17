Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / New hotels are expected to generate $11.5 million for Boise (access required)

New hotels are expected to generate $11.5 million for Boise (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith November 17, 2016 0

New hotels opening in Downtown Boise in 2017 will generate an additional $11.5 million for the area, according to a 2015 lodging market study commissioned by the City of Boise. The hospitality research firm PKF Consulting studied the lodging market in Boise in June 2015 and concluded that the city was missing out on about $15.5 ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo