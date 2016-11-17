Terry Geis promoted to vice president of operations for US Ecology

Terry A. Geis has been appointed vice president of operations for US Ecology, headquartered in Boise.

Geis served as the corporate director of health and safety for US Ecology beginning in 2001. Since 2009, he has served as the general manager of US Ecology’s Idaho Division, leading the Grand View and Mayfield operations. He previously worked for AmeriBen/IEC Group, the Idaho State Insurance Fund and Envirosafe Services of Idaho in various risk management and health and safety management roles.

Geis is a board certified safety professional and obtained his BS in industrial safety sciences from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.