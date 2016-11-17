Three added at In the Bag Promotions

Joe Lasuen, Kelsey Power and Zach Peterson joined In the Bag Promotions this August.

Lasuen is a brand ambassador and joins the promotional marketing industry after spending 18 years in the oil distribution business as an inside sales representative and sales coordinator. He is a graduate of University of Idaho and serves as a board member for the Basque Museum.

Power is a brand coordinator. She has a BA in English from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She spent six months as a Trail Crew member in Yosemite National Park and she volunteers at the Learning Lab, working with English Language Learners.

Peterson is a brand ambassador and a recent graduate of the College of Idaho, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He played guard for the Yotes basketball team.