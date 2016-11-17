Quantcast
Three added at In the Bag Promotions

November 17, 2016

Joe Lausen

Kelsey Power

Joe Lasuen, Kelsey Power and Zach Peterson joined In the Bag Promotions this August.

Lasuen is a brand ambassador and joins the promotional marketing industry after spending 18 years in the oil distribution business as an inside sales representative and sales coordinator. He is a graduate of University of Idaho and serves as a board member for the Basque Museum.

Power is a brand coordinator. She has a BA in English from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.  She spent six months as a Trail Crew member in Yosemite National Park and she volunteers at the Learning Lab, working with English Language Learners.

Zach Peterson

Peterson is a brand ambassador and a recent graduate of the College of Idaho, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He played guard for the Yotes basketball team.

