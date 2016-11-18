Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Bad news for family limited partnerships (access required)

Bad news for family limited partnerships (access required)

By: Jason Melville and Dustin Liddle November 18, 2016 0

Idahoans with a closely held family business or those who might benefit from the use of a family controlled entity as part of their estate plan should take careful note of proposed IRS regulations under Internal Revenue Code Section 2704 (IRC §2704) and act now if estate or gift taxes are a concern. The proposed regulations ...

About Jason Melville and Dustin Liddle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo