Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Generations of rookie construction workers have been asked to fetch the “board stretcher” when they mistakenly cut one too short. This practical joke works best the more the rookie’s co-workers play along, passing off the younger worker many times around the site. “Goose chase” pranks like this have long been considered rites of passage in construction ...