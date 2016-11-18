Quantcast
Idaho unemployment rate holds steady at 3.8 percent

By: The Associated Press November 18, 2016 0

State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.8 percent for the past four months.

The Idaho Department of Labor announced Nov. 18 that growth in manufacturing, education and health offset jobs shed in national resources, construction and transportation.

The agency said the state’s workforce dropped by 200 to 813,000, putting the state’s labor force participation rate to 64 percent. The national rate is 62.8 percent.

State officials said the number of unemployed Idaho residents is around 30,900.

Nineteen of the state’s 44 counties have unemployment rates higher than the state rate. Clearwater, Shoshone, Benewah, Adams and Lemhi counties all have unemployment rates higher than 6 percent.

Madison County, near Idaho Falls, continues to have the lowest unemployment in the state at 2.1 percent.

