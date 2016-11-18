Kendra Kenyon joins Advocates for the West

Kendra Kenyon has joined Advocates for the West as director of strategic partnerships. Kenyon is a former co-owner of Polly Bemis Ranch on the Salmon River. She has worked with several Fortune 100 companies and nonprofits as a management and leadership consultant. Most recently she served as director of the California Academy Foundation in Santa Barbara, where she lives part-time; before that she was president of the Idaho Council of Governments. Kenyon also founded a consulting firm, The Kenyon Group, which she ran for more than 10 years.

Kenyon has a BA in communications from Boise State University, a master’s degree from Idaho State University, and a Ph.D. in education with an emphasis on organization and leadership development from the University of Idaho.