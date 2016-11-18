Lisa Ellis, Dan Hammon promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

Lisa Ellis has been promoted to assistant vice president personal banking officer, and Dan Hammon has been promoted to senior vice president senior commercial loan officer, at D.L. Evans Bank.

Ellis has more than 30 years of banking experience in Rigby and has spent the last several years of her employment with Zions Bank. Hammon has 36 years of banking experience and received a bachelor’s in business administration from Idaho State University and associate’s degree from Ricks College. He’s also a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School and Northwest Agricultural School.