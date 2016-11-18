Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Parents in the Fremont School District in St. Anthony will soon have access to an app that allows them to track the location of the school buses carrying their children. Matt Vurturo worked as a software engineer for 20 years, but he founded a bus-tracking company in August 2015 called Predictable Ryde. With Predictable Ryde, Vurturo installs tracking ...