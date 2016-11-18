Roundup 11.18.16

An undisclosed buyer purchased 2,109 acres of ranch land in Stanley in Custer County. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the buyer. Sande K. Hill of Way Out West Realty represented the seller.

The Design House leased 3,230 square feet in ABRI Condominiums, 1257 River St., Suites 110 and 120, in Boise. Mike Greene, CCIM, Peter Oliver, SIOR, CCIM, and Michael Ballantyne, CCIM, SIOR of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Idaho Fat Loss leased 1,797 square feet in the ATS Plaza, 1612 N. Orchard St., in Boise. Bob Mitchell and Al Marino of Thornton Oliver Keller completed the transaction.

HC leased temporary medical office space in Curtis Business Plaza, 1070 N. Curtis Road, in Boise. Patrick Shalz, SIOR, and partner of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Restore Physical Therapy leased 2,410 square feet in the Eagle Crest Building, 5418 N. Eagle Road, Suite 170, in Boise. Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Ben Kneadler of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the tenant.

Air Care LLC renewed 1,440 square feet of industrial space in Eagle Industrial Center, 1756 E. State St., in Eagle. Chris Pearson, SIOR, and Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Specialty Installations Inc. renewed 2,160 square feet of industrial space in Eagle Industrial Center, 1762 E. State St., in Eagle. Chris Pearson, SIOR, and Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Ian Johnson Insurance dba State Farm Insurance leased space in Emerald Business Center, 8030 Emerald St., in Boise. Patrick Shalz, SIOR and Partner with Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Mongolian Grill renewed 3,193 square in the Fairview Business Center, 519 E. Fairview Ave., in Meridian. Bob Mitchell and Jim Boyd of Thornton Oliver Keller completed the transaction.

Pizza Hut leased 1,300 square feet in the Federal Way West Plaza, 3367 S. Federal Way, in Boise. Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce represented the tenant.

Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. leased 2,034 square feet in Garrity Crossing, 1201 N. Jacob Allcott Way, in Nampa. John Stevens, CCIM, of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce represented the tenant.

The ARC leased 5,800 square feet of industrial space in Gowen Business Center I, 1057-1147 Exchange St., in Boise. Dan Minnaert, SIOR, CCIM, Devin Pierce, SIOR, Chris Pearson, SIOR, and Lenny Nelson of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Equitable Finance leased 1,800 square feet in the Kid to Kid Plaza at Fairview Avenue and Wildwood Way in Boise. Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Dave Bohecker of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the tenant.

Big Chill Frozen Yogurt renewed 1,084 square feet at the Midtowne Spectrum, 2111 N. Cassia St., in Nampa. Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller completed the transaction.

Modern Classics LLC leased 1,623 square feet of industrial space in Rushmore Business Center, 11770-11880 W. President Drive, in Boise. Dan Minnaert, SIOR, CCIM, and Devin Pierce, SIOR, of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Brian Von Herbulis of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

Koenig Knives LLC leased 2,127 square feet of industrial space in Rushmore Business Center, 11770-11880 W. President Drive, in Boise. Dan Minnaert, SIOR, CCIM, and Devin Pierce, SIOR, of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Monsoon Asian Grill leased 2,400 square feet at The Shops at the Idaho Center, 16001 Idaho Center Blvd., in Nampa. Mike Christensen, Brook Blakeslee, and Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the landlord and Mike Erkman of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the tenant.

Montgomery and Lincoln leased 2,500 square feet at 1204 S. Vista Ave.,in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the landlord.

Renewable Energy Northwest LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Willow Grove Industrial Park, 1233 N. Midland Blvd., in Nampa. Mike Christensen, Lincoln Hagood, and Bryant Jones of Colliers International represented the landlord.

ThyssenKrupp extended 15,790 square feet at South Cole Business Park Annex, 2925 S. Cole Road, in Boise. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant and Steve Vlassek of The Sundance Company represented the landlord.

Hebling Benefits Consulting, Inc. leased 1,208 square feet at the Wells Fargo Center, 877 W. Main St., in Boise. Scott Feighner and Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the tenant and Holly Chetwood of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.

Family Home Care leased 1,308 square feet at the Cherry Lane Center, 1560 N. Crestmont Drive, in Meridian. Steve Winger of Colliers International represented the landlord and Joe Newby of Home to Home Real Estate Services represented the tenant.

Canyon West Guitars renewed 724 square feet at 1st Street Marketplace, 1224 First St. South, in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood, and Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the landlord.

Shine Solar LLC leased 1,160 square feet in the Sonna Building, 902 W. Main Street in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers International represented the landlord.

Sentry Products Group leased 12,818 square feet at 2929 S. Cole Road, in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Waste of Talent Tattoo leased 589 square feet at 9460 Fairview Ave., Suite 145, in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

California Hydronics dba Columbia Hydronics leased 886 square feet at 9476 Fairview Ave., in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Cristi Derrick leased 550 square feet at 9478 W. Fairview Ave., in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.